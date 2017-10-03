Rock stars of the knitting world

Arne and Carlos post weekly knitting tutorials for fans to follow along with.

SEATLLE - In the star-studded world of knitting, there are no bigger celebrities than Arne and Carlos.

“Design, to begin with, should be emotional,” said Carlos. “When you see something that is well-designed, it should wake up some feelings in you.”

A few years ago, the former fashion designers took a detour into one of their favorite DIY hobbies.

The Scandinavian duo has published seven best-selling instructional books, translated into more than a dozen different languages.

“The fact that we can actually help people with their creativity is something that we feel is very special,” said Carlos.

Their weekly how-to YouTube clips, all filmed at their rural Norwegian home, are viewed by hundreds of thousands of eager fans.

“So we like to share,” said Arne.

Now, Arne and Carlos are making a stop here in Seattle at the Nordic Heritage Museum in Ballard.

“People are good knitters here,” said Carlos.

They share some of the secrets behind their signature creations.

“The balls,” said Carlos.

“We're famous for our balls,” laughed Arne.

Those knitted balls and other whimsical designs can all be yours if you're willing to work for them.

“People see the Christmas ball or the doll and they say, ‘I want to buy that.’ And we say, ‘No. You can't have it.’ You have to make it yourself,” said Carlos.

Arne and Carlos are happy to bring a little do-it-yourself beauty to the world, one stitch at a time.

