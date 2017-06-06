Ride along with Jim and Kim on the new Guardians of the Galaxy attraction

Jim Dever and Kim Holcomb screamed their heads off on Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - The latest attraction at Disneyland Resort has a big connection to the Pacific Northwest: Lake Stevens native Chris Pratt.

The star of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is front and center in Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!, a drop tower attraction in Disney California Adventure Park. It takes the place of Tower of Terror.

Guests enter the colorful fortress and learn it belongs to The Collector, who's captured the Guardians of the Galaxy. Rocket the Raccoon is breaking them out, and it’s a wild ride.

The entire film cast shot scenes for the ride with director James Gunn. There are six ride profiles, with different music, scenarios, and harrowing drops.

"It definitely has all the music, the humor, the irreverence that you would expect from Guardians of the Galaxy as a film,” said Brian Crosby with Marvel Themed Entertainment. “Fans who come from the comic books or animation are going to find little easter eggs here and there that we've thrown in, as well."

Watch to see how Jim Dever and Kim Holcomb reacted when they were two of the first people in the world to experience the attraction.

