Rick Steves' son Andy releases first travel book

Andy and Rick Steves at Rick's shop in Edmonds.

EDMONDS, WASH. - We've traveled with Rick Steves for decades. But move over dad, son Andy is out and about too!

"I didn't know Andy was paying attention. When I was a kid, my parents dragged me to Europe. We dragged Andy to Europe, and he was paying attention. He was soaking it up," says Rick.

"I really focused on just drilling down to exactly what readers should know if you have three days in each city," says Andy.

His new book Andy Steves' Europe: City Hopping on a Budget" is now for sale in his dad's travel shop in Edmonds.

Rick Steves' Travel Store

Address: 130 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020

