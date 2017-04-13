All that glitters isn't gold, but that's a good thing at Rhinestone Rosie. The longtime fixture on Seattle's Queen Anne specializes in costume jewelry with a history.

Rosie Sayyah opened the shop in 1984, after teaching herself the art of repairing vintage and antique jewelry. She's also a recognizable face for PBS viewers who watch Antiques Roadshow. Sayyah has appeared as an appraiser since 1998.

"I've repaired pieces that have been in fires, in floods, run over, stepped on, sat on," Sayyah laughed.

The store is stocked with pieces customers can buy - spanning all eras, and price points. For some, shopping at Rhinestone Rosie is nostalgic, for others, it's the secret to one-of-a-kind style.

"I'm always going to shop vintage," said Jamie G., a regular customer. "Everything that I'm wearing currently is from Rosie's."

There's something for everyone, from 1950's Christian Dior earrings to turn-of-the-century handbags.

Sayyah says the store prides itself on customer service and making clients feel like family. It's fitting since her business partner is also her daughter, Lucia.

"I think we're both proud of each other, definitely," Lucia said.

Rhinestone Rosie offers a variety of services, including restyling old jewelry.

Rhinestone Rosie

Address: 606 W Crockett St, Seattle, WA 98119

Phone: (206) 283-4605

