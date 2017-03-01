Reporter joins the circus

SAN JOSE, CA.- - Performers in Cirque du Soleil make flipping and twisting, spinning and flying through the air look easy. But King-TV's Michael King finds out just how hard it is.

The "Evening" reporter gets to try Chinese Poles and Aerial Straps from the pros performing in the new show "Luzia."

And he learns how it feels to be a cactus.

"Luzia" opens at Redmond's Marymoor Park at the end of March.

