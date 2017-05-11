Relive Twin Peaks at Salish Lodge & Spa

SNOQUALMIE, WASH. - It's one of the most enduring television shows to be filmed in Western Washington. Now, talk of a possible new, mini-season of "Twin Peaks" is ratcheting up interest in the landmarks featured in the dark and quirky mystery series.
Salish Lodge and Spa, which served as The Great Northern Hotel on the show, is offering a special "Great Northern" experience, which includes some great tours and mementos for "Twin Peaks" fans.
Salish Lodge & Spa
6501 Railroad Avenue SE
Snoqualmie, WA 98065
800.2.SALISH (800.272.5474)
http://www.salishlodge.com
Salish Lodge & Spa was voted Best Historic Hotel, Best Romantic Getaway, and Best Luxury Hotel in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll.
