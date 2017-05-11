Relive Twin Peaks at Salish Lodge & Spa

Special Great Northern Package brings Twin Peaks to life for fans

SNOQUALMIE, WASH. - It's one of the most enduring television shows to be filmed in Western Washington. Now, talk of a possible new, mini-season of "Twin Peaks" is ratcheting up interest in the landmarks featured in the dark and quirky mystery series.

Salish Lodge and Spa, which served as The Great Northern Hotel on the show, is offering a special "Great Northern" experience, which includes some great tours and mementos for "Twin Peaks" fans.

Connect with Salish Lodge and Spa on Facebook and Twitter: @SalishLodgeSpaSalish Lodge & Spa

Salish Lodge & Spa

6501 Railroad Avenue SE

Snoqualmie, WA 98065

800.2.SALISH (800.272.5474)

http://www.salishlodge.com

Salish Lodge & Spa was voted Best Historic Hotel, Best Romantic Getaway, and Best Luxury Hotel in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll.

