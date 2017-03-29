Relaxation not conversation at Whistler's silent spa

Whistler is a year 'round destination for adrenaline junkies from all over the globe with its skiing, boarding, hiking and biking. You can ever take a wild ride on a bobsled! But just outside the village, you can also find a place of supreme calm...the Scandinave Spa.

And while those who go will want to tell you all about it, they cannot do so while on the grounds. It is a silent spa.

"As soon as you step out onto this beautiful site, we don't allow any talking. It's really peace and silence so you can find that true balance and relaxation," says Scandinave's Simmone Lyons.

They employ professional "shushers" for anyone who needs a polite, gentle reminder.

They encourage a 3-step process...heat, cold and relaxation.

Inspired by the spas of Scandinavia, Scandinave offers hot and cold pools, steam rooms, saunas and relaxations rooms tucked into a spruce and cedar forest.

© 2017 KING-TV