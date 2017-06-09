Redmond's Velodrome banks on no brakes

The Jerry Baker Memorial Velodrome is the only one of its kind in Washington.

Racers roar around the course on fixed-gear bikes, sometimes as many as 40 at a time.

Track Director Amara Edwards says the inability to stop actually makes racing safer.

'Because you don't have brakes, no one has brakes. That means no one can abruptly stop in front of you. That means everyone actually kinda goes the same speeds?'

Friday night races called "the Show" feature food trucks, a beer garden, lawn seating and kids races from May through September.

The track also offers clinics and training for every level.

It's been open at Marymoor Park since 1975.

