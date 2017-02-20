Redmond health clinic offers IV hangover treatment

AIM -- Alpine Integrated Medicine in Redmond -- offers intravenous therapy for many purposes -- one of them is hangover treatment. (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

REDMOND - Can an intravenous cocktail counter the effects of real ones?

Redmond’s Alpine Integrated Medicine – or AIM -- offers an intravenous drip that can help with a hangover. Evening’s Digital Producer Dawn volunteered for a night of heavy drinking in Ballard -- with a designated driver, of course -- to try it out.

Elective IV therapy isn't just for hangovers -- some claim it's a way to mainline health.

"IV therapy is intravenous therapy - it's a different way of delivering medicine bypassing the stomach and ithe G.I. tract so you get the medicine directly to the vein,” explained Dr. Mohammed Shegeft, ND. He went on to explain that IV therapy can deliver high doses of vitamins quickly and that patients tend to absorb nutrients delivered intravenously more completely.

Dr. Shegeft, who's undergone special training for IV therapy, fills bags with vitamin and mineral mixes on site at AIM under a state-of-the-art sterile hood. And patients go under the needle to boost immunity, slow fibromyalgia symptoms, treat chemotherapy side effects, even treat jet lag.

We met a patient named Jackie who uses an IV for nutrition therapy, and she's noticed an impact:

"Just a really huge improvement in the amount of energy, in my physical energy but also in my mental power."

AIM also offers IV therapy to treat hangovers. And our volunteer arrives early the next morning after a night of drinking with a decent one.

"I feel pretty nauseous, I have a headache. I'm tired,” said Dawn as Dr. Shegeft ushered her into a recliner and checked her vitals.

We need to add a disclaimer here: IV hangover treatment works best as a pre-function, says Dr. Shegeft:

"So it's best to come beforehand, than after. But in the case of Dawn, we're helping her the best we can!"

Vitamins and minerals all get delivered directly to Dawn's system. Then Dr. Shegeft adds another bag: Glutathione, “Which is a powerful antioxidant, it's going to help your liver detoxify,” he explains.

The treatment lasts a bit more than an hour, and would typically cost $160. (AIM provided Dawn’s treatment gratis so we could have our cameras there for the whole process.)

As the session wraps up and the doctor removes the IV needle, he asks Dawn how she feels:

"I feel pretty good, a little bit lightheaded."

Later in the day, Dawn reports that she feels energized, she is in a great mood, but she also still has the physical symptoms of her hangover.

Dr. Shegeft warned that this could happen and also said that often people book sessions pre-bachelor or bachelorette party, or before a game day tailgate party.

"As far as IV Therapy, in my experience, the best way to do it is get an IV before you go out."

And then, Dr. Shegeft administered the best advice of all:

"The best way to cure hangover is not to consume too much alcohol. That's the best way to do it. "

