Redmond health clinic offers IV hangover treatment

Can an intravenous cocktail counter the effects of real ones? Redmond's Alpine Integrated Medicine - or AIM -- offers an intravenous drip that can help with a hangover. Evening's Digital Producer Dawn volunteered for a night of heavy drinking in Ballard -

KING 7:48 PM. PST February 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories