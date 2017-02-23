Record-setting Dawg racks up the boards

SEATTLE - Nobody rebounds the ball better than Husky Chantel Osahor. Yet some say she can't jump! But that's not what SHE says.

The senior center says the fact that she doesn't jump on her famous NONjumpshot has nothing to do with her rebounding.

She snagged a Pac-12 record 30 boards against Washington State earlier this season.

Chantel and the Dawgs finish out the regular season at home tonight and Saturday before hosting the conference tournament next week.

