SEATTLE - Meet Recess Monkey, one of the hardest working, and most popular kid's bands in America.

When Evening first met the band in 2010 they are were all part time rockers, full time teachers, but some big changes have happened since. They've been nominated for the 2017 Grammy Awards under the category "Best Children's Album" for their latest recording, called Novelties.

This album is the 13th produced by the band. We'll find out if they won when winners are announced Sunday, February 12.

In addition to social media, booking gigs, and ordering T-shirts, Jack Forman has produced all 40 of the Recess Monkey music videos with another one on the way. Most important to Forman is the music.

"There's no honor like writing the song that families sing when they go to bed every night. That's a huge honor and I think any band in America would kill for that chance," he says.

Recess Monkey is Drew Holloway on vocals & guitar, Jack Forman on vocals & bass, and Korum Bischoff on drums.

