Reality is virtual in Ballard at Portal

Sure Ballard is known for its Scandinavians. But now you'll find Ninjas, Mummies and Aliens there too! And they're all in one room at brand-new Portal Virtual Reality Arcade and Lounge.

One of just a handful in the world, the V-R arcade offers 10 padded booths where gamers can play alone or with or against others online or in the booth next door.

There are shoot 'em up games for sure against aliens, zombies, mummies and various monsters. But you can also explore the world with Google Earth. There's even a paint game where you surround yourself with color.

Portal

2601 NW Market Street, Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 494-0102

