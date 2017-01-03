Ravi Drugan and his dream that never stop

BEND, OREGON - Ravi Drugan once dreamed of being a skateboarder in the X Games, but only skied a couple of times growing up in Oregon.
Four years after getting hit by a train and losing his legs, he found sit-skiing with the support of Oregon Adaptive Sports.
In 2015, he earned a bronze medal in Mono Skier at the 2015 Aspen X games. Now, his next mission is to qualify for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics.
