Rare glimpse inside a journey on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express - KING 5 Evening

More than 80 years after Murder on the Orient Express was published, it's being made into a feature film boasting an all-star cast. Kim Holcomb took a one-day journey on the train to get a rare glimpse inside the glamorous time capsule.

KING 7:51 PM. PST November 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories