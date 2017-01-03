Raise a pint at The Snorting Elk Cellar at Crystal

This classic, cozy apres ski bar turns 50 this year. (Photo: Evening Magazine)

On a clear day, Mount Rainier fills the view from the high ridges of Crystal Mountain Resort.

But head down slope for a place that's iconic in a different way:

"If you're looking for cozy the Snorting Elk is your place to be," said Dee Patterson, General Manager of Crystal Mountain Hotels.

The Snorting Elk Cellar -- which is celebrating it's 50th year in 2015 -- repeatedly gets written up as one of the best apres-ski bars in the U.S.: Outside and Ski Magazine have both recognized that this place is special.

"When people walk through the door, they feel like this is their home," said Patterson.

Owner Susan Sellin saw an ad 20 years ago, and acted on that common skier fantasy:

"We went oh wouldn't it be fun to buy a ski area restaurant, bar and deli. And so we bought it, and we all came up here and worked full time. And did our other jobs full time, and we hardly got to ski because we worked so hard!"

The new owners quickly learned not to mess with Cozy:

"We've tried not to change it.," said Sellin.

So, what didn't they change?

Low ceilings.

A deli in the back where the kids can hang out and stuff themselves with monster cookies.

And a fireplace with logs that are not plastic.

"The Snorting Elk is never gonna get a propane fireplace," Patterson declared.

A guy who had just come in from the slopes was warming his muscles at the blazing fire, and summed up The Snorting Elk's appeal:

"This is where all my friends hang out. This is where I had my first beer when I turned 21, 9 years ago."

Speaking of beer -- yes, there's a lot of that consumed here. Including one called "Elk Frost' brewed especially for this place.

And if you really want to make some friends -- buy a 'Shot Ski' round.

The Cozy continues right next door at the Alpine Inn. These small rooms are the best deal at the resort.

You don't have to be a skier or snowboarder to enjoy this classic apres ski bar. But you'll probably meet a few:

"The snorting elk being such a warm and welcoming place it really enhances people's communication and just chatting with each other,' Patterson explained.

At this little place under the Big Mountain, not just the fireplace provides the warmth.