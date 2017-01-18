Rainier Beer collector has it all

Stan Warzecha is a man of many hats, many of which are homemade, all of which are Rainier Beer themed.

BONNEY LAKE, WASH. - Stan Warzecha is the Man when it comes to collecting any and all things Rainier Beer.

"Got a little crazy with the collecting there," he says.





Stan has at least six rooms on three floors in his Bonney Lake home full of bottles, cans, posters and hats.

There's a Rainier Beer golf ball, skis, flip flops, even a cupcake with the classic "R" logo.

His prized possession is an "R-head" raincoat worn in the television commercials.

"They made three of 'em for the commercial. And two eventually got destroyed. And this is the last remaining one," he says.

See more of Stan's collection here.

Copyright 2016 KING