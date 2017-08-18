Puyallup Walmart transformed and improved

Store Manager Micah anaps Jim with some fans at Puyallups South Hill Walmart (Photo: Evening)

PUYALLUP, WASH. - A familiar name is bringing a new and enhanced shopping experience to Puyallup – all in the name of giving the customers what they want. The Walmart at 310 31st Ave. SE in Puyallup recently completed a remodel, and the retailer made some impressive changes.

The improvements made the store seem huge, observed Evening's Jim Dever.

‘Just with our remodel, just getting done with that, we've had the same compliment from our customers,’ said Micah Rother, store manager.

They made the electronics department hands on, with computers out and accessible, so people can try what they might want to buy.

‘Customers told us that they wanted to be interactive with the product,' said Rother.

They also gave the cosmetics aisle a makeover, and freshened up produce with new signs, LED lights and more space. The money center and pharmacy also received improvements, and aisles are wider everywhere. All of the renovation was aimed at improving customer experience.

Evening’s Jim Dever tried his hand as a greeter at the newly remodeled Walmart, and had a great time with the good people of Puyallup.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV