A store for people with a passion for purple

Need a purple mixer? The Purple Store is the place.

Adam Sheridan had the best idea ever. His vim for violet and passion for plum led him to a colorful destiny.

The Purple Store started out as a website more than a decade ago. Purple people were pleased.

"People who like purple really like purple," he thought, so Adam built a shop with more than 750 items on display.

From luggage to lingerie, purple is the classiest of colors. The world's most interesting people are drawn to it.

There's practical purple. And purple-lessly impractical. From fur dyes to neckties every item is perfectly, pleasingly purple.

Adam and his team must be doing something right. Their purple reigns on every continent. And when purple purchasers pout, product people's ears perk. Adam's customers said they wanted purple mixers, so Kitchen Aide put them into production.

So if you're la-la for lavender and you twinkle for periwinkle, pop on into The Purple Store. Your color will be improving in no time.

The Purple Store

Address: 7616 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103

© 2017 KING-TV