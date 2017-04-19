Puppies for Rent

One-hour puppy visits start at $250, but companies are encouraged to donate more if they can. (Photo: Evening)

At Seattle's Bravepup Rescue, employees provide a vital delivery service to growing businesses in the Puget Sound region. The non-profit group is bringing puppies right to the workplace!

The puppies are rescued from shelters in the South, where kill rates are still shockingly high. They are then flown up to Seattle and given a new home.

“This is a great way to get them socialized, get them adopted, find them homes,” said Bravepup Founder Jake Teschner.

The visited businesses pay a fee for their puppy breaks, which makes it possible to bring even more to safety.

“Health and wellness for the puppies, as well as for the employees.”

