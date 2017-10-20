Bocce from Puget Sound Dock Dogs once soared 26.5 feet! Here she is at Green Lake today.

The Northwest is THE place for dock dogs.

"Pacific Northwest. Water. It's a natural," says Lorne Smith.

He and his dog Stark are one of 30 teams from Puget Sound Dock Dogs headed to Worlds in Tennessee next week.

They train at Brown Dog University in Gig Harbor. They say any dog can try. They just have to be six months old and love water.

Jill Gagliardo's high-flyin' pooch Bocce once soared 26.5 feet. She says her dog is more confident and their friendship is stronger than ever.

"I get to be a compettiive athlete with my dog. And the bond that creates is really incredible...'cuz we are a team. The better my throws are, the better she jumps," says Jill.

© 2017 KING-TV