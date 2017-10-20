Puget Sound Dock Dogs headed to Worlds - KING 5 Evening

The Northwest is THE place for dock dogs."Pacific Northwest. Water. It's a natural," says Lorne Smith.He and his dog Stark are one of 30 teams from Puget Sound Dock Dogs headed to Worlds in Tennessee next week.They train at Brown Dog University in

KING 7:37 PM. PDT October 20, 2017

