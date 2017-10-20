Puget Sound Dock Dogs headed to Worlds - KING 5 Evening
The Northwest is THE place for dock dogs."Pacific Northwest. Water. It's a natural," says Lorne Smith.He and his dog Stark are one of 30 teams from Puget Sound Dock Dogs headed to Worlds in Tennessee next week.They train at Brown Dog University in
KING 7:37 PM. PDT October 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Suspect in gun sting injured in officer-involved shootoutOct 20, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
-
Car prowl victim gets 10 years for killing getaway driverOct 20, 2017, 5:40 p.m.
-
Cooler than normal winter forecasted for Pacific NorthwestOct 19, 2017, 2:22 p.m.