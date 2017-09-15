Puget Sound Bird Festival comes to Edmonds

Hundreds of avid birders are flocking to the Edmons Marsh for the Puget Sound Bird Festival. (Photo: Evening)

On any given morning, you can find Bill Anderson at the Edmonds Marsh. He's all alone -- just him, his cameras, and as many as 90 different bird species.

But this weekend will be different -- it's the Puget Sound Bird Festival, where Bill will be joined by hundreds of fellow birders.

At the festival, there will be speakers, exhibitors, and vendors indoors. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be field trips and guided walks throughout the marsh.

So while Bill may not Edmonds Marsh to himself this weekend, an extra pair of eyes -- or a few hundred more -- can always make the chase more rewarding.

