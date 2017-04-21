Prince's guitars made by a Washingtonian

Andy Beech, Master Luthier - D'haitre Guitars

Master Luthier Andy Beech has been crafting guitars since the 1980's, and in that time has crafted guitars for rock royalty. He created more than 30 guitars for Prince, including the "The Cloud" guitar that now sits in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. He is a native Washingtonian who worked his way to Hollywood as a guitar tech. Now residing in Bellingham, Andy is focused on his craft and his company D'haitre Guitars.

D'haitre Guitars

360.319.9139

5639 Mission Rd

Bellingham, WA 98226

© 2017 KING-TV