Prince's guitars made by a Washingtonian

Master Luthier Andy Beech has been crafting guitars since the 1980's, and in that time has crafted guitars for rock royalty. He created more than 30 guitars for Prince, including the "The Cloud" guitar that now sits in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. He is a native Washingtonian who worked his way to Hollywood as a guitar tech. Now residing in Bellingham, Andy is focused on his craft and his company D'haitre Guitars.
D'haitre Guitars
360.319.9139
5639 Mission Rd
Bellingham, WA 98226
