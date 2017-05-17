Preview some of the films from SIFF 2017
With over 400 films playing at the 43rd annual Seattle International Film Festival, choosing which ones to see can be overwhelming. SIFF Executive Director, Sarah Wilke gave Evening a few of the highlight films from this year's 25-day festival.
KING 8:31 PM. PDT May 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Firefighters battle 3-alarm Bellevue fire
-
Alaska Airlines to begin flights out of Paine Field
-
Bear trapped in tree in Renton
-
Affordable small home village on Vashon
-
Extended interview with Tootsie Clark's son Don
-
First Alert Weather
-
Parasite issue popping up with raw fish and sushi
-
Clinic inspectors say state agency foiled their investigations
-
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Microsoft
-
KING 5 Breaking News
More Stories
-
DOJ taps former FBI Director Robert Mueller as…May 17, 2017, 3:07 p.m.
-
Bear in tree near Highlands Elementary in RentonMay 17, 2017, 11:59 a.m.
-
Alaska Airlines to fly out of Paine Field starting in 2018May 17, 2017, 10:12 a.m.