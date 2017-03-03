Preview of this weekend's Seattle Bike Show

Kat Sweet, owner of Sweetlines, coaches students like 7 year old Molly Blair about maintain bike riding. (Photo: KING TV)

SEATTLE -

More than 125 exhibitors will show off the latest trends in cycling at this weekend’s Seattle Bike Show.

Visitors can also see some of the most skilled Northwest riders demonstrate their specialties on an indoor track and over obstacles.

Kat Sweet, of mountain bike coaching business Sweetlines, will do demos with her students. One of her downhill racing teams is made up of girls between the ages of 7 and 13.

"I want little girls to know they can do anything they want to,” she said. "All it takes is practice and motivation, and you can be amazing!"

One of her youngest students, 7 year old Molly Blair, took up riding two years ago.

"I like going around the corners because you're so high and going fast,” she said, adding, "you should always be wearing a helmet."

Representatives of NW Trials will also demo their gravity-defying riding style.

"The object is to ride over the objects without putting your foot down,” said team member Brian Cornman. "You can use these skills on any type of thing with wheels."

Their specialized mountain bikes don’t have seats, so riders jump their bikes on and off obstacles while standing on the pedals.

"Most people are in amazement, they're like, ‘How did you get a bike to do that? How do you get the bike off the ground without being clipped in?’” Cornman said, chuckling. “I'm like, ‘I don't know, you just learn."

The Seattle Bike Show is Saturday and Sunday at the CenturyLink Field Event Center.

Tickets are $12 for adults, and kids 17 and under get in free.

