Practical effects create sense of realism for Ghost In The Shell

Michael Pitt and Scarlett Johansson star in Ghost In The Shell .

When it comes to translating comics from pages to a movie screen, Ghost In The Shell may be one of the most daunting projects yet.

It’s a live action version of the wildly popular Japanese anime franchise, with cybernetic human Major played by Scarlett Johansson - down to her skin tight, high-tech "thermoptic suit."

"The actual suit itself is kind of like a wetsuit,” Johansson said. “It requires some talcum powder, and another person.”

“And if water gets combined, it could become paste?” Kim Holcomb asked.

“Yeah, it's a little mucky. I appreciated my showers at the end of the day,” Johansson laughed.

WETA Workshop, the New Zealand company known for Oscar-winning special effects and prop work, helped make the futuristic character and world feel realistic by using practical effects.

Artists laser cut 1,400 individual pieces to create Major's skeleton and made a full body cast of Johansson for the “shelling sequence,” to recreate imagery from the original art.

“We framed it and we moved the camera in a very specific way, we colored the sets in a very specific way so that you felt like you were in a very graphic world,” said director Rupert Sanders.

The anime translation also required virtually every actor to be outfitted with prosthetics. Pilou Asbaek's "enhanced" eyes required four hours in the makeup chair, every day.

“I couldn't hardly see anything, which was very irritating when we had to do all these stunt scenes where you had to run around,” he said, laughing. “I would still be running into a door in the background, and I was supposed to be the first guy entering."

While Ghost In The Shell is a visual wonder, the script may leave audiences flat – a run-of-the-mill detective story without many surprises.

But fans of the original anime may not care, when they see Major in her element.

Ghost In The Shell is rated PG-13 and opens March 31.

