Tacoma's pothole pig

Percival was a pig with a purpose.

Until he went missing, Percival was a porcine do-gooder risking life and limb to expose one of Tacoma's ugly truths: this place has a lot of potholes.

"Years and years of deferred maintenance have created this massive pothole problem that gets worse,” said Steve Dunkelberger, a reporter for The Tacoma Weekly.

Readers email The Tacoma Weekly about their problem potholes. If the crater was worthy, Dunkelberger and his swine showed up and gave the pothole some publicity.

“Pothole Pig's Pothole of the Week” was a regular feature in the paper. The idea here is that by bringing attention to the pothole, the City of Tacoma will add it to their maintenance list and patch it up.

Percival's job is a dangerous one. He once lost his leg in the line of duty. Remarkably, Dunkelberger remains unscathed.

Unfortunately, Percival went MIA in December. In February, The Tacoma Weekly announced it was looking for a replacement.

