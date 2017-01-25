SEATTLE - Along one of Seattle's busier streets, customers can buy fresh eggs and meet the animals that produce them.

Portage Bay Grange is part feed store, part mercantile, and part secret garden; it serves and supports all elements of urban agriculture.

"Bringing a little bit of country into the city, right into the heart of the city, really," says Portage Bay Grange's Kevin Scott-Vandenberge.

Kevin spent his childhood summers on a Nebraska farm. He's convinced homesteading can exist in the city too. For 7 year-old Anna Christensen, it's a glimpse into a world she doesn't see very often.

"I've never seen a grocery store that has animals in it, just roaming around," she says.

However, Portage Bay Grange isn't a petting zoo. Most of the animals are for sale, along with the food that sustains them. For Kevin, it's not just a business; rather, it's a way to shape his community.

Customers who don't farm can still find things to buy in the store, from fresh-baked goods to locally-designed clothing. It's the only shopping experience of its kind... at least inside city limits.

Portage Bay Grange is open every day of the week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Portage Bay Grange

4110 Roosevelt Way NE

Seattle, WA 98105

(206) 434-1445

