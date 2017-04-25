Port Angeles home honors military's fallen heroes

Betsy Reed Schultz created the Captain Joseph House Foundation after her only son, Joseph, was killed in Afghanistan.

The loss of a child is one of the worst events any parent could imagine going through, but one Northwest woman turned the tragedy of losing her son into something triumphant – the Captain Joseph House Foundation.

Betsy Reed Schultz created the foundation after her only son, Joseph, was killed in Afghanistan.

The Captain Joseph House serves as a respite house to serve Gold Star Veteran Families of our military’s fallen heroes. The idea is that the families will come to the Port Angeles home for an all-expenses-paid respite week.

“It’s the only house like it in the country and we’ll be serving all branches of the military,” said Schultz.

Betsy started planning for the house after she visited Dover Air Force Base to welcome her son home.

“I promised that I would go on,” said Schultz. “That I would make his loss of value. To honor our fallen heroes is by living today.”

Betsy closed the home she was using as a bed-and-breakfast at the time, to create a space for the foundation.

Betsy knows that her son would be proud and says she wouldn’t have been able to create the house without the love of her late-son.

The Captain Joseph House in still under construction.

