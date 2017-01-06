Play indoor beach volleyball year-round in Georgetown

Team Evening tests their skills in the sand on an indoor volleyball court at Sandbox Sports.

SEATTLE – Tired of freezing temperatures? Wiggle your toes in some warm sand at an indoor beach in the Georgetown neighborhood!

Sandbox Sports features sand volleyball courts inside a spacious building.

"I used to be a civil engineer, I did that by trade, and I always wanted to be able to go to work in shorts and a t-shirt,” laughed owner Willie Moneda. “And no shoes!"

Guests can rent the space for everything from corporate events to birthday parties. There are also organized leagues that play every week, and Friday night drop-in volleyball. For the kids, check out the Lil Diggers sessions.

Team Evening tried their skills on the sand courts in an impromptu game between King/Holcomb and Bryan/Dever.

