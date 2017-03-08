Pig wows 'em at dog obedience class

Amy does the slalom sticks! (Photo: kingtv)

KENT, WASH. -

It's a time-tested fact that dogs love bacon. So what might happen if a pig showed up at dog obedience class? Porcine Magic, that's what.

Amy the pig regularly attends dog obedience classes, including agility classes, at the Family Dog Training Center in Kent.





Amy will walk the plank! (Photo: kingtv)

She retrieves, sits, does the chute and the ramp. She'll even jump through hoops for you.

The dogs don't seem to mind. Even if her bark does sound a little strange.

