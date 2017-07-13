Pie Bar is a hit in Seattle's Capitol Hill and Ballard neighborhoods

SEATTLE - On Seattle's Capitol Hill, you can have your pie and drink it, too.

The shop features homemade pies as well as pie-tinis at their full bar. The Pie Bar, run by twin sisters Alyssa Lewis and Natalie Delucchi, also offers a few savory options.

Pie choices range from traditional rhubarb to chicken pot pie.

Lewis and Delucchi opened Pie Bar to honor their dad, who passed away in 2012. Lewis co-founded Seattle Pie Company, and Delucchi has bartended for years. Pie Bar combines their skills.



The shop in Capitol Hill has been so popular, they opened a second location in Ballard.

Pie Bar - Capitol Hill

(206) 257-1459

1361 E Olive Way

Seattle, WA 98122

The walk-up window at this location is open every day from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. The area inside is open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. and is reserved for private parties on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Pie Bar - Ballard

(206) 535-8489

2218 NW Market St

Seattle, WA 98107

Pie Bar's Ballard location is closed on Tuesdays. Their daily hours are listed here.

