KING COUNTY, WASH. - For the past five years, Jeremy Veach and his pug Norm, have been capturing the beauty of the Pacific Northwest as well as the hearts of more than 300 thousand Instagram fans.

"At the time when I started Instagram , I didn't have anyone to take photos of really," said Veach, who lives with his family in Port Orchard. "Then I got Norm, so I had him be my subject in my photos. I just want to take the human out an and put Norm in."



Farewell 2016. A photo posted by Jeremy Veach (@jermzlee) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:27pm PST

Once Veach and Norm gained a following on social media, the opportunities started pouring in. Veach and Norm have worked with several companies, which has allowed them to travel while taking photos

"I never really knew you could make a living from social media. It's pretty crazy."

Joe & Norm, 2014 A photo posted by Jeremy Veach (@jermzlee) on Sep 29, 2016 at 7:14pm PDT

The majority of their photo shoots take place while exploring the outdoors. One of their favorite spots to visit is Rattlesnake Lake outside of Seattle. It's one of the first places Veach brought Norm after adopting him.

"We just hike along and if we see anywhere that looks good for a photo we just stop," said Veach. "It doesn't really matter where it is. We don't really plan anything. It's all just spur of the moment stuff."





But from time to time, Veach poses Norm for portraits at home. Veach often incorporates props and costumes to transform Norm into different characters.

"All those ones at home they're not really cool. I'm usually on the coffee table with some kind of backdrop behind us."





💔 A photo posted by Jeremy Veach (@jermzlee) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:59am PST

"Before him I didn't do any of this," said Veach, while looking down at his beloved Pug. "I didn't travel as much. I was still taking photos but nothing like I was doing right now. Yeah, Norm definitely changed my life."

Copyright 2017 KING