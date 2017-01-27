Pediatric patients get a healthy dose of creativity

Art therapy (Photo: KING5)

SEATTLE - A medical cart loaded with supplies arrives at the hospital room of 12 year-old Selphie. It's stocked with everything she needs right now to feel better. But, there's not an ounce of medicine on board. Instead, Helena Hillinga Haas brings pots of color and pads of construction paper.

Selphie wants to build a bridge out of cardboard and Haas will help her do it. She is one of two art therapists at Seattle Children’s.

"When we come in, we offer art materials as a way for the kids to be comforted or perhaps distracted if they are feeling any pain or anxiety," said Hellinga Haas. "The ability for us to offer a choice to the kids is really important because so much is dictated to them as far as their treatment. "

Art therapist Rosalie Frankel added, "It's really important to help the healing process that people are relaxed and engaged."

Art Therapy with Jaylin (Photo: KING5)

Frankel also delivers a healthy dose of creativity to patients. She brings an armload of supplies into the room of fourteen year old Preston. Sketching abstract circles is helping him cope with a long stay in the hospital.

"It's just nice and relaxing. Sometimes it seems to help more than the medicine does," Preston said.

Over in Jaylin's room, it's cancer that keeps him from playing like other kids. But through art, he can share a playful moment with Frankel and express what's on his mind without saying a word.

Jaylin's drawing of a character who eats a lot of "skeety and butter'"speaks volumes to Frankel and his mom, Robin Israelcox.

"You know today he was hungry and he has mouth sores and it's hard to eat and those are the things he was grappling with today. So, I think that things that are on his mind come out in his artwork," Israelcox said.

It's art any parent can appreciate and with the help of a trained therapist it can erase pain and inspire the body to heal.

"And the more we know about them, the more we can provide what they need," said Frankel.

If you would like to support the art therapy program, click here.

Copyright KING 2017