Pearl Jam's Mike McCready is playing flag football next weekend

Mike McCready (Photo: Evening)

Mike McCready, of Pearl Jam fame, is passionate about working in his community. He supports many organizations like the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. He spoke to Evening about his upcoming event, A Touch of Football event, which takes place Saturday, September 16th, at CenturyLink Field. Teams and individual players are still being accepted.

