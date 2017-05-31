Peace Shooter green lights the perfect shot

To become a basketball sharpshooter, all you gotta do is say, "peace!" A new invention called the "Peace Shooter" could change the game forever...at least inventor Larry Peterson hopes it does.

It looks like a sleeve that might be used for a broken finger. But it's intended to fix anybody's shot, from the novice all the way to the NBA.

It works by wedging in between a player's index and middle fingers, forming the peace sign (hence the name). Then a small light will turn green if everything's lined up correctly. If the elbow's out or the fingers aren't in the right position, the light will flash red.

The invention is so new, it's only available for presale at this point.

Larry says Seattle is the perfect place to create something like this. He feels supported and encouraged to give it "his best shot," so to speak.

