Parfait Ice Cream: A tasty way to beat the heat

Some of the specialties at Parfait in Ballard.

SEATTLE - Like many cool things, Adria Shimada's ice cream dreams, started small.

"We started in 2009 as Seattle first dessert truck," Said Shimada. "After four years of building a following, I was able to open this shop."

"We are in downtown Ballard at Parfait Ice Cream, which is both my shop and workshop," Said Shimada, owner of Parfait. "We are Seattle's only from scratch organic ice cream shop."

"I say we're farm to cone ice cream."

"I was trained as a pastry chef, and my goal with Parfait is I always wanted to make ice cream that had the same integrity that you'd find at a fine fresh bakery," Said Shimada."It's very simple, and yet what I'm doing somehow is considered very radical because it's so different."

Her "radical" idea to only use the best organic ingredient possible produces some pretty amazing results.

"Our most popular flavor is probably our butter toffee crunch," Explained Shimada. "So it's vanilla ice cream with homemade crunchy butter toffee mixed in. Our seasonal berry flavors are, people go off, and they go crazy for them."

"We have a variety of house made ice cream novelties," Shimada described. "Some of the most popular are the French macaroon ice cream sandwiches. We make these old-school push pops, but we do them obviously with fresh organic ingredients. And all the time kids come in all the time to get our push pops."

"It's been very gratifying on so many levels. Really, really a dream come true." Said Shimada.

Parfait Ice Cream, a cool treat to beat the summer heat.

Parfait Ice Cream

2034 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 258-3066

