Paddle-Crab Your Way to Dinner!

KINGSTON, WASH. - It's the ultimate two-for-one! Combine the wildly popular standup paddleboarding and crabbing and you've got dinner! It's the best way to get close to your favorite crustacean.

Beth Brewster owns Kingston Adventures, a company that offers Stand-up Paddleboard Crabbing.

It's simple: paddle out the sweet spot and drop your pot, play around in the water while you wait, and return to your sunken treasure.

After you've gathered the crabs you want to keep in your cooler, paddle back to shore for a crab feast!

Kingston Adventures

25950 Central Ave NE, Kingston, WA 98346

(360) 860-1996

