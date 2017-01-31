Oysters: Recipes that Bring Home a Taste of the Sea is from local food writer Cynthia Nims, and promises to bring the beach home. (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

It's oyster season in the Pacific Northwest -- winter is when these shellfish are their most succulent. We talked to Cynthia Nims, food writer and author of the cookbook Oysters: Recipes that Bring Home a Taste of the Sea about some of her picks for best classic and new school oyster bars in Seattle. Then we asked her to reveal her go-to spots to get the freshest oysters for prepping at home. Here's what she had to say:

Classic Oyster Bars: "The Brooklyn. The oyster bar is at the center of the bar, they have the ice and the chalkboard menu, and all that stuff so that's one fun sort of an old school place. And you can't go wrong down at Elliot's on the waterfront, granted it's a little bit of a touristy setting because it's on the waterfront, but they take care of oysters like nobody's business."

New School Oyster Bars: "It's incredibly popular and well known, but there's good reason that The Walrus and the Carpenter is high on everybody's list.. And I love Westward. Little Gull and Westward down on Lake Union is awesome."

Retail Oyster Markets: "A couple of my favorite spots for when I need to get some oysters to cook at home are : "A couple of my favorite spots for when I need to get some oysters to cook at home are Mutual Fish down on Rainier Avenue South, they've got the live tanks and the fresh oysters. And Uwajimaya : they also have the live tanks, and they'll have maybe a dozen or so varieties from around the region."

