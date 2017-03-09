Oyster Month with Anthony's Pier 66

Anthony's pairs oysters on the half shell with white wines to compiment the sea flavors.

SEATTLE - March is one of the favorite months of the year at Anthony’s Pier 66 because it’s Oyster Month!

One way to celebrate the month “Anthony’s style” is with oysters on the half shell paired with Washington state white wines. There’s a science to finding the perfect white to balance the sea flavor of an oyster, and Anthony’s can show you exactly how.

But if you’re going for the food, you’ll find enough oyster options to call it a festival!

Here’s what we tried:

Oyster Tacos

Oyster Burger

Baked Oysters

Oyster Sliders

Anthony’s Pan Fried Oysters

Anthony’s Pier 66 is located on the downtown Seattle waterfront with views of the city skyline and Mt. Rainier and is open daily.

Anthony’s Pier 66

(206) 448-6688

2201 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121

Complimentary validated parking



