Own a Castle in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, WASH. - It’s a home that looks like something you'd find in Europe, but this fairy tale place is right here in Washington state.

"We're at the Craigmuir Castle this was created and commissioned in 1922 by the Muirhead family," said Olga Dyckman with Windermere Real Estate. "It is noted as one of the most iconic landmarks in Wenatchee, and it's also on the historic register here."

It took seven years to construct the 10,000-square-foot home. Much of that work went into creating the exterior alone.

"If you notice the stone work outside, they are using 18 inches to 21 inches of grant," Dyckman said. "They color matched each stone along the house. So it wasn't randomly put together."

The grandness continues inside as well. The castle has six bedrooms, five baths and six fireplaces.

Want to watch TV? You can do it in your own private theater.

"It is over a 100-inch screen and it sits eight comfortably in very cushy chairs," Dyckman said. "You truly feel like you left the castle and have gone to a glamorous movie theater."

"This main floor really captures your heart," Dyckman said. "First thing you'll notice is the beautiful architecture when you come in with vaulted 12-foot ceilings, a marble fireplace.”

The kitchen is a tribute to both the old and new.

“I call it modern elegance," Dyckman said."Slab marble, cherry wood cabinets that have been custom finished. Off the kitchen is a fantastic butler’s pantry and you've got all the storage you could want."

The master bedroom features hand-painted mural in a barrel ceiling.

And not too far from the steam shower in the master bath, you'll find a closet fit for royalty.

"It is a dream closet," Dyckman said. "I call it Oprah-worthy."

The Craigmuir Castle is currently listed with Olga Dyckman Real Estate.

