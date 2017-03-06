Outlander Fanatics of Washington State bring the tartan to Emerald City Comic-Con

Tartan sporting Outlander Fans at Emerald City Comic Con (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

SEATTLE - Among the Superheros and bad guys at Emerald City Comic-Con, there were hundreds of women sporting tartan in honor of their favorite show, bringing some Scottish Highland history to the cosplay game. They're fans of the massively popular TV series Outlander.

"We are fanatics -- we love Outlander,” said Wendy Nay, an administrator with the group Outlander Fanatics of Washington State.

The story is based on books by Diana Gabeldon about a World War II nurse, Claire, who stumbles through a time portal into 1743 Scotland -- and into the life of Jamie, a handsome Highland warrior.

"Mystery, action, sex, all of it. It's just an amazing show,” said Felicia Roach, a member of Outlander Fanatics of Washington State.

The fans of Outlander are fiercely devoted:

"We kinda call it the Outlander Effect,” Nay explained.

They lined up hours in advance, in the rain, to see a Comicon panel by the show's stars, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. 'Almost Live' alum Tracey Conway among them - she thinks the strong female protagonist is part of the appeal:

"Passionate, really strong woman character, point of view of a woman who knows what she wants, is in a crazy situation, and boy, falls into the lap of Jamie Fraser. Ha! What's not to love?"

Fans also become fast friends: Nipuna Dasi is here because friends from Ireland and Louisiana actually sponsored her: attending the Con, and getting autographs and photos with the stars can add up to an expense of hundreds of dollars.

But it’s worth it to these fans. And it might be enough to tide them over until the Season 3 premiere of Outlander in September.

Outlander fans can join the Outlander Fanatics of Washington State on Facebook or Twitter, and meet them in person at the Pacific NW Highland Games in Enumclaw.

