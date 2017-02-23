Oscars predictions from IMDb's senior film editor

Keith Simanton, Senior Film Editor for IMDb, has a track record of accurately predicting Academy Award winners.

SEATTLE – Need help with your Academy Award predictions?

For the past two years, he’s tied for the most accurate predictions on GoldDerby.com – an Oscars pool made up of national reviewers and entertainment reporters.

He shared some of his picks for 2017:

BEST PICTURE: La La Land

"There's nothing Hollywood loves more than a movie that's about kind of themselves,” he said. "La La Land also happens to be my personal favorite film of the year."

BEST DIRECTOR: Damien Chazelle

BEST ACTOR: Casey Affleck (with Denzel Washington running a very close second)

"I think what Casey Affleck does in Manchester by the Sea is unique. We really haven't seen that kind of a role, it's just a phenomenal role,” he said. “However, Denzel Washington (in Fences) is my second-favorite film of the year. It is an amazing performance. I hope it's Casey Affleck, it might be Denzel Washington."

BEST ACTRESS: Emma Stone

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Jeff Bridges

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Viola Davis

"What's interesting is, she deserved the Academy Award the year she was in The Help, which went to Meryl Streep for The Iron Lady,” Simanton said. "Supporting Actress is a lock."

For help with the craft categories that can make or break an Oscars pool, Simanton suggests choosing Hacksaw Ridge for the sound awards – he thinks the movie will win both.

His predictions, along with other expert picks, are listed on Gold Derby.

