Oscar winner Danny Boyle talks about his new film T2 Trainspotting
It's been 21 years since the movie Trainspotting first ran over audiences and into the category of classic films. But despite its success, making a sequel was the last thing director Danny Boyle had in mind.
KING 5:30 PM. PDT March 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Harbor freight refund
-
Son defies mother helps save her life
-
Support grows for I-5 lid in downtown Seattle
-
Livestream 4
-
Possible cure for Sepsis
-
FUNKO expansion
-
More calves at elk feeding this year
-
Sound Transit talks ST3 car-tab controversy
-
Athletes and parents fight for coach's job
-
The process to fix Tacoma potholes
More Stories
-
Republicans give up on Obamacare repeal bill, move…Mar 24, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
-
AG: Mukilteo aerospace company discriminated against MuslimsMar 24, 2017, 4:46 p.m.
-
Port commission president recuses himself from…Mar 24, 2017, 12:19 p.m.