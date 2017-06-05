Orcas Island's Hobbit House brings fairytales to life

Orcas Island's Hobbit House.

EASTSOUND, WASH. - It looks like something out of a movie or maybe a dream.

When guests stay at Suzanne Dege's cottage they're embarking on a getaway to Middle Earth.

"We knew immediately this is where we wanted to stay," said Texas newlywed Jason Seiler. "I don't think we went to bed until 2:00 because we just kept finding things, like, 'Oh there's a deck up here! Oh, look at this!'"

Neighbors here on Orcas Island know it as the Hobbit House. It was designed and built by alternative architect Sunray Kelley.

"They drew out the plans on a napkin," said Dege.

It's part fairytale castle complete with majestic tower, part treehouse, and all hand-built using local, natural materials.

"It makes you feel more like you're in the woods than you are in a house," Seiler said.

There's hardly a straight line in the place.

"Surprises," Dege said. "Magical, fantasy architecture."

A place for guests like Jason Seiler and his bride, Jessie, to begin new stories of their own.

