Opening Day at the Evergreen State Fair

King-TV's Michael King shares a special moment with Calisto.

MONROE, WASH. - From concerts to carnivals, hot dogs to dog shows, lumberjacks to cracker jacks, there's something for everyone at the 2017 Evergreen State Fair.

The annual gathering opened today, August 24, in Monroe. It's the only place to get the famous "Purple Cow," a mixture of blackberry ice cream, blackberry syrup and Sierra Mist.

Or you can stop into a petting zoo that not only features standard critters like sheep, goats and ducks, but also a small cow, deer, and wallabies. More than 11,000 critters will be on display during the 12-day fair.

The midway full of twisting, turning and twirling rides is right next to a promenade of every kind of food under the sun. From pie to fries, hot dogs wrapped in bacon, Russian pastries to a brand new cannoli booth, food from every corner of the world can be had (and eaten).

Concerts featuring Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Kenny Loggins, Trace Adkins and others dot the schedule as well as lumberjack shows, a demolition derby, and a 3-on-3 basketball tourney.

