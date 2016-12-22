This glitter Elvis piece was a donation left on their front porch. (Photo: Evening)

SEATTLE - For every priceless piece of art that exists, there are pieces that are priceless.

"Actually, the colors are nice and the composition isn't bad. It's just, what the hell is it?" said Marlow Harris, the curator of The Official Bad Art Museum of Art, where is one person's trash is everyone else's treasure.

Housed within Seattle's Cafe Racer, where there also a "good" side, so bad has never been so good. You'll find plenty of velvet, but you may also notice a little Van Gogh.

Jesus made out of Peeps. (Photo: Evening)

"It's art that we think that just missed the mark a little bit, " said Marlow.

Most of the museum's collection has either been donated or is on-loan. And believe it or no, curator Marlow Harris says it takes more than a good eye to spot this kind of talent.

"Well you know, you can't really go look for them. They find you," said Marlow.

If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, then the "Official Bad Art Museum of Art" is the perfect place for sore eyes.

The Official Bad Art Museum of Art at Cafe Racer

5828 Roosevelt Way NE

Seattle, WA 98105

206.523.JAVA