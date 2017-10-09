One of a kind Queen Anne historic home hits market - Unreal Estate - KING 5 Evening
Some homes don't show their age well. But this house for sale on Queen Anne Hill is timeless."The home was started in 1898 and completed in 1900," Said Jeri P. Smith, a managing broker for Windermere Real Estate. "It was designed by Edwin W. Houghton, a
KING 7:38 PM. PDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Washington AG sues to block Trump's new birth…Oct. 9, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
-
Could your building collapse in an earthquake?Oct. 4, 2017, 2:04 p.m.
-
Arlington, Marysville mayors: Say no to panhandlingOct. 3, 2017, 1:59 p.m.