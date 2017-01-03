One family rescues another in rough waters

Mike and Aiden Peterson recall their experience as their boat started taking on water just off of Cherry Point.

WATCOM COUNTY, WASH. - It was a choppy late August day off Cherry Point, near Ferndale. Mike Peterson, his grandson Aiden, and three other family members were pulling up their crab pots a little way off shore.

Three kids and two adults in the 13-foot boat is usually fine, but a few waves splashed into the boat.

“And he next thing we knew, a little waterfall came right over the back of the boat and it turned and we were in the water in two seconds,” said Mike. “And Ashley got trapped under the boat, the 6-year-old.”

“We were on our way out to check crab pots and we could see something kind of off in the distance,” said Tom Broselle.

Tom and his boys, Jacob and Thomas, happened to be out crabbing, too, and noticed a boat that didn't look right.

“I thought it was somebody scuba diving or doing something odd because it looked like somebody had flipped backwards out of the boat like they were scuba diving because I saw feet kind of fly in the air,” said Tom.

They checked it out.

“But as we got closer we could hear the mother yelling pretty frantically,” said Tom. “’My baby's trapped underneath the boat.’”

The Broselles switched into rescue mode.

“Thomas and Jake grabbed ahold of their boat so that I could get in the water,” said Tom. “So I jumped in the water and went underneath and found where the little girl was in the boat. She just happened to be a foot from me by the time. Her head and arm were kind of pinned underneath the boat.”

Working together, the boys stabilized the two boats while tom worked to get all five of the other family members out of the water. It was a family they happened to know from youth sports.

“These guys were very calm and they didn't panic and they didn't yell, they just kind of managed things,” said Tom.

“I picked up a little girl out of the water and into our boat and kept the boat stabilized, balanced pretty much,” said the younger Thomas.

“He picked me up by the scuff of the neck and the belt – soaking' wet, I'm just a lightweight, right? He picked me up and dropped me right in the boat,” said Mike. “I said ‘Tom, you just saved most of my family, I'll never be able to thank you enough.’”

“Always be prepared, you know. And always help a person that's in need,” said Jacob.

“Not all heroes wear capes or fly around cities,” said Aiden.

That's right. Some heroes wear life jackets and arrive in a boat.

“There's only a small bit of people that would have been able to get us out of that that day, and we are lucky that Tom was there,” said Aiden.

“We are totally grateful and in debt to Tom and his family for the rest of our lives,” said Mike.

